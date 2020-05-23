



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency to immediately make public detail of funds spent as palliatives to Nigerians.





PDP explained that the scheme which was aimed at cushioning the stay-home effect caused by COVID-19 pandemic had been exposed to ba a huge scam.





The opposition party made the call in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.





PDP also urged its state governors to help their counterparts in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in responding to the pandemic.

It stressed that had the Buhari-led Presidency involved the states and allowed for a multilayered, people-based approach in the distribution of palliatives, development of therapeutics and implementation of protocols, the situation would have been better handled.





The statement reads: “Now that the Buhari Presidency has come to its wits end, our party urges governors elected on the platform of the PDP to assist their colleagues in the APC with information, strategies and expertise, for an effective national response for the pandemic.





“Furthermore, we urge Mr. President and his PTF to do the nation a favour by taking accommodation in the backseat and allowing competent hands to manage the situation.





“Our party urges the state governors to brace up to the occasion and rally the private sector for homegrown solutions, which the APC-led Federal Government had failed to achieve due to sheer incompetence and

corruption.





“We, therefore, charge the Buhari Presidency to immediately give a detailed account of all funds and other resources it claimed to have spent, particularly on palliatives; a scheme that has been exposed to be a huge scam.”





