



President Donald Trump said he was considering conducting the upcoming G7 summit in the United States.





The American leader suggests that he prefers an in-person meeting rather than a teleconferencing session.





The leaders and their ministers have, at different times, conducted video meetings about coronavirus since the outbreak.





In March, Trump cancelled the in-person meeting with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parley was rescheduled to hold in June.





“Now that our country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness,’ I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, DC, at the legendary Camp David,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.





In his reaction, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at his daily briefing, stated that he was open to discussing an in-person meeting.





Emmanual Macron, President of France, said he would attend if proper health precautions are in place, Dpa quoted sources at the Elysee.





Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, said: “No matter whether in the form of a video conference or otherwise, I will definitely fight for multi-lateralism.”









