



The Federal Government on Wednesday set up a committee of industry stakeholders to advise it on the best way to mitigate the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the creative industry.





Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known on Wednesday during a meeting with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, BON.





Mohammed also announced the appointed members of the committee, noting that the industry needs a collective and government-supported approach in dealing with the immediate, short and long term solutions to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the sector.





He said that the Government has decided to set up the committee made up of industry stakeholders to look into the best way to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the industry.





The Minister said the committee will be assessing the expected impact of the pandemic on the industry in general.





It will advise the Government on how to mitigate job and revenue losses in the sector as well as to create succour for the industry small businesses





The committee will also suggest the type of taxation and financing that is best for the industry at this time to encourage growth





They are expected to advise the Government on any other measure or measures that can be undertaken to support the industry.





Accordingly, the minister named members of the committee to include,

Ali Baba – Comedy, Film, and TV (Chairman); Bolanle Austen Peters – Film and Performing Arts (TerraKulture); Charles Novia – Television and Independent Producer(TeenTV); Segun Arinze- Actor and Producer; Ali Jita – Actor and Musician; Baba Agba – Film Director (BCI Studios); Kene Okwuosa – Cinema and Distribution (Filmhouse); Efe Omoregbe – Record labels and Collective rights management (Hypertek/Now Muzik); Prince Daniel Aboki – Radio and Film (CoolFM/WaZoBia); Chioma Ude – Streaming (Envivo); Olumade Adesemowo – Television and Platform (FreeTV); Dare Art Alade – Livespot Entertainment; Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim – Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON); Anita Eboigbe – News Agency of Nigeria (Secretary)





He added, “We are still expecting the representatives of the Fashion, Publishing, Photography as well as Hospitality and Travel sectors





“The Committee has four weeks from today to submit its report.”



