





Similarly, he has dismissed four other Management Staff of the Council for various offences.In a Letter dated 11th May, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono on behalf of the Education Minister, Uwakwe was accused of violating the Public Procurement Act (2007) and pursuant to PSR 030402 and part 1 schedule 4 (i) of NECO Establishment Act.Part of the letter reads: “after due consideration of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some Management Staff of the Council, Mr. President in exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty”.The Former Registrar was directed to hand over all Government properties in his custody to the Acting Registrar of the Council.Also, in another letter with reference NO: FME/S/1419/C.3/T/98, dated 11th May, 2020, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, it’s disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dismissal from service of Four Management Staff for various offences.A Press Statement signed by Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani said the affected officers are: Mr. Bamidele Olure, Acting Director (Finance and Acounts), Dr. Shina Adetona, Head of Procurement Division, Mr. Tayo Odukoya, Deputy Director and Barr. Babatunde Aina, Head of Legal/Board matters.The letter stated that “after due consideration of the Financial report of the Review Committee, Mr. President has approved the recommendations as follows”.“Mr. Bamidele Amos Olure, Acting Director (Finance and Accounts), dismissal from the service with effect from the date of his suspension from office having been found guilty of financial impropriety and not qualified to Head the Finance and Accounts Department”.The letter also stated that Dr. Shina Adetona was dismissed from service with effect from the date he was suspended from office for acts tantamount to fraudulent practices, sabotage and suppression of official records pursuant to PSR 030402 (b & t). He is also to be prosecuted in line with section 58 (5) (a & b) of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) (2007) for flagrant violation of PPA 2007 as Head of Procurement and misleading Management on Procurement.Also, Mr. Tayo Odukoya was dismissed from service for acts of serious misconduct which violates PSR 030301 and PSR 030402 (q) (t) (w). He is to be prosecuted in line with section 58 (5) (a) and (b) of the Public Procurement Act (2007) for flagrant violation of the Act. The letter directed the Management of NECO to Commence the process of recovering ill-gotten benefits/gains from Mr. Odukoya who acted as Director of a company (M/S I-web Solutions) while in service of Government.Barrister Babatunde Aina was dismissed from service for falsification of records and dishonesty in the sale of NECO Guest House, which violates section 2609 (a) of the Financial Regulations (FR) and PPA (2007) part X section 55 (2) – (4) and section 56 which are tantamount to serious misconduct pursuant to PSR 030301 (g), PSR 030402 (a) and PSR 030402 (m). The letter indicated that the dismissal of Barr. Aina from service is without prejudice to the investigation being carried out by EFCC on the sale of the NECO Guest House.It could be recalled that Prof. Uwakwe and two of the dismissed Management Staff were on 10th May, 2018 placed on suspension while an investigative panel was constituted to probe the allegations of unsatisfactory conduct leveled against them.