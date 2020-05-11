





The reality TV star took to his social media pages to share pictures of himself and his grandpa while seeking the opinion of fans as to whether he looks like the late statesman“What did you hear about Chief Obafemi Awolowo? 33 years ago, he passed on peacefully at his Ikenne home. Keep resting, grandpa,” he wrote.Recall that in 2019, Awolowo had lost out to Mercy Eke, a female BBNaija colleague, who became the fourth housemate to win the reality TV show.He was the first housemate to leave the ‘Pepper Dem’ house on the show’s final Sunday night, while Omashola and Frodd followed suit.Seyi won the ONE.org health advocacy challenge after presenting ideas that revolved around citizen participation, government support, and proper aid to resolve the healthcare issues in Nigeria.It was reported that he had attempted suicide back in his teenage days but would later rise above his challenges to become a prominent reality TV star and social media influencer.