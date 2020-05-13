The Nigeria
Immigration Service (NIS) has reposted personnel questioned for participating
in “Bop Daddy Challenge”.
NigerianEye had in April reported the query issued the female officers after the viral video. (read here)
It was signed by
Ishiaka Haliru, an Assistant Comptroller General on behalf of the Comptroller
General, Muhammed Babandede.
Haliru, in charge of Human Resource Management (HRM), said footage of the officials “revealed a display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of Service uniform/beret and use of inappropriate language”.
Noting that they,
“sabotaged the values upheld by the service, ” NIS said their act was, “a
serious offence liable to dismissal from Service”.
Their names and
service numbers are Priscilla Irabor (38549), Catherine Bakura (38152),
Blessing Udida (38002), Binti Attabor (38130) and Ockiya Eneni (37804).
There was outrage
after the media published the sanction, but now, it appears the Immigration
soft-pedaled on dismissal.
Instead, all five
have been posted to different states.
Priscilla Irabor has
been transferred from the Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration
Training School, Kano.
Binti Attabor has
been transferred from the service headquarters in Abuja to the Yobe State
Command.
Catherine Bakura has
been transferred from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Enugu to the Nigeria
Immigration Training School Ahoada, Rivers State.
Blessing Udida has
been transferred from the FCT Command to the Akwa Ibom State Command.
Ockiya Eneni has
been transferred from the CERPAC (Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and
Aliens Card) Production facility to the Borno State Command.
The NIS, in the
letter dated May 12, 2020, declared that it will not bear the cost of the
officers’ relocation.
Despite the
interstate lockdown, they have been asked to travel to their new places of
assignment within seven days.
“This is clearly
punitive, none of the members of their set have been reassigned. Only officers
in the video were ordered out of current postings even during a presidential
lockdown,” a source said.
