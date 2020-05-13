



The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reposted personnel questioned for participating in “Bop Daddy Challenge”.

NigerianEye had in April reported the query issued the female officers after the viral video. (read here)

It was signed by Ishiaka Haliru, an Assistant Comptroller General on behalf of the Comptroller General, Muhammed Babandede.

Haliru, in charge of Human Resource Management (HRM), said footage of the officials “revealed a display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of Service uniform/beret and use of inappropriate language”.

Noting that they, “sabotaged the values upheld by the service, ” NIS said their act was, “a serious offence liable to dismissal from Service”.

Their names and service numbers are Priscilla Irabor (38549), Catherine Bakura (38152), Blessing Udida (38002), Binti Attabor (38130) and Ockiya Eneni (37804).

There was outrage after the media published the sanction, but now, it appears the Immigration soft-pedaled on dismissal.

Instead, all five have been posted to different states.

Priscilla Irabor has been transferred from the Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano.

Binti Attabor has been transferred from the service headquarters in Abuja to the Yobe State Command.

Catherine Bakura has been transferred from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Enugu to the Nigeria Immigration Training School Ahoada, Rivers State.

Blessing Udida has been transferred from the FCT Command to the Akwa Ibom State Command.

Ockiya Eneni has been transferred from the CERPAC (Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card) Production facility to the Borno State Command.

The NIS, in the letter dated May 12, 2020, declared that it will not bear the cost of the officers’ relocation.

Despite the interstate lockdown, they have been asked to travel to their new places of assignment within seven days.

“This is clearly punitive, none of the members of their set have been reassigned. Only officers in the video were ordered out of current postings even during a presidential lockdown,” a source said.









