Three staff of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) are in trouble for participating in the popular “Don’t Rush Challenge”.





NigerianEye was privy to a query served the three NIS staff, Priscilla Irabor (38549), Catherine J. Bakura (38152) and Blessing Alfred Udida (38002).

The viral video challenge has been on globally for months and in this case, the trio were accused of “flaunting” their bodies while clad in uniform.













Though servicemen, women and other law enforcement officers, in many countries have made similar clips and posted on social media to show the world their humane side amid the coronavirus crisis, the NIS is having none of it.





The query read: “The attention of the Comptroller General has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media in recent times which revealed a rather disturbing and embarrassing display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of Service uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language thereby, sabotaging the values upheld by the service.





“To state the obvious, your act has caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation, is considered scandalous and an act unbecoming of an officer and therefore a violation of the PSR 030401 and 030402. This is a serious offense liable to dismissal from Service.”





The query was signed by Ishiaka Haliru, an Assistant Comptroller General on behalf of the Comptroller General, Muhammed Babandede.





Haliru, the officer in charge of Human Resource Management (HRM), gave the affected officers 72 hours to respond.





Nigeria Immigration spokesman, Sunday James, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, told our correspondent on Monday that he is yet to receive any information on the matter.





“About this story, I’m not aware of the query. It’s just today that I resumed from leave so I’m not aware”, the Public Relations Officer said.





However, findings by our correspondent revealed that the officers have replied to the query and await their fate.







