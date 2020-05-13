Arewa Youth
Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu
Buhari, for being outspoken and telling her husband the bitter truth.
This was contained
in a statement Tuesday night by Yerima Shettima, AYCF President.
The group said Aisha
has continued to tell her husband the truth, despite the silence of those
around him.
Recall that since Buhari assumed power in 2015, the president’s spouse has commented
on government and national issues, which affect the masses.
In 2018, Aisha
condemned the primary election conducted by the ruling All Progressives
Congress (APC) in some states.
In 2019, she
questioned the disbursement of over N500bn Social Investment Programmes (SIP)
funds by the Nigerian government.
In their reaction,
AYCF said: “Throughout the political history of this nation, Nigeria has never
had a First Lady who tells the truth in black and white and without fear or
favor like her.
“It is undeniable
that she tells the truth regardless of whose ox is gored. Apart from telling
the bitter truth, even to the President when his aides decide to be silent, she
has a reputation for helping people.
“Even her harshest
critics would readily admit that when it comes to telling the truth in plain
language. To the President, she gives pieces of advice on knotty issues of
socio-economic development.”
The group, however,
hailed Aisha Buhari for her recent donations to the vulnerable.
“Recently, she put
smiles on the face of some poor families in Kano. No one thought help would
come to the rescue of those Kano households. Hope was almost lost”, Shettima
added.
