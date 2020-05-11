Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, says about 150 people
died in Azare, Katagum local government area of the state, in the last 30 days.
Ibrahim Baba, a former house of representatives member, had
alleged that there was a massive outbreak of coronavirus in Azare.
In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Baba had said
more 100 people died in Azare within one week.
But at a press briefing on Sunday, Mohammed dismissed the
ex-lawmaker’s claim, saying 100 people died within a month and it’s not as a
result of COVID-19.
He, however, attributed the deaths to ailments such as
hypertension, but not COVID-19.
“We have reviewed the rumour about Azare that it has become
a morgue. It’s not true. We have gotten the statistics of the deaths in the
last 30 days. About 150 died in Azare, an average of about 8 deaths per day and
most of them we have found the cause to arise from hypertension and other
related diseases,” he said.
“It’s not true that people are falling and dying in Azare.
Even if that is the situation, we are moving there as a government.”
He also declared a total lockdown on Katagum, Giade and Zaki
local government areas of the state, as part of efforts to limit the community
transmission of COVID-19 infections.
Mohammed said the deputy governor had been directed to
relocate to Katagum axis in order to ensure effective coordination of the
state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lockdown in the three LGAs will take effect from May 12
and last for 10 days.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.