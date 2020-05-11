



Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, says about 150 people died in Azare, Katagum local government area of the state, in the last 30 days.

Ibrahim Baba, a former house of representatives member, had alleged that there was a massive outbreak of coronavirus in Azare.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Baba had said more 100 people died in Azare within one week.

But at a press briefing on Sunday, Mohammed dismissed the ex-lawmaker’s claim, saying 100 people died within a month and it’s not as a result of COVID-19.

He, however, attributed the deaths to ailments such as hypertension, but not COVID-19.

“We have reviewed the rumour about Azare that it has become a morgue. It’s not true. We have gotten the statistics of the deaths in the last 30 days. About 150 died in Azare, an average of about 8 deaths per day and most of them we have found the cause to arise from hypertension and other related diseases,” he said.

“It’s not true that people are falling and dying in Azare. Even if that is the situation, we are moving there as a government.”

He also declared a total lockdown on Katagum, Giade and Zaki local government areas of the state, as part of efforts to limit the community transmission of COVID-19 infections.

Mohammed said the deputy governor had been directed to relocate to Katagum axis in order to ensure effective coordination of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown in the three LGAs will take effect from May 12 and last for 10 days.





