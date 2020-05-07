According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five new deaths recorded on Wednesday took the nation’s death toll to 103.Of the 103 people who died of Coronavirus, 30 of them were from Lagos, while Borno recorded 14 deaths.Kano has recorded 13 deaths so far, after two people died on Wednesday.Katsina and Sokoto States have recorded eight deaths each, while FCT, Edo and Osun have recorded four deaths each.While Delta has three deaths, Ogun, Oyo, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom and Rivers have recorded two deaths each.Kaduna, Jigawa, Yobe, Ekiti and Nasarawa, have all recorded one death each.