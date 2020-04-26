The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Saturday said its members across universities had yet to be paid their withheld February and March salaries despite a directive from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), that the monies should be paid.ASUU added that as of Friday, April 24, none of its members had yet to receive their pay.The ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this in an interview in Abuja, noting that the union would write the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders to protest against alleged deliberate efforts by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System Office to complicate the process of salary payment.Ogunyemi said, “If the agencies responsible refuse to carry out the directive, we are doing a letter of protest to the minister affiliated and to other quarters who should be aware of these deliberate efforts by IPPIS to derail this process of paying the salary to those who have been unjustly deprived.“ASUU is not rejecting the payment of salary as directed; what ASUU is rejecting is the condition attached to the payment. From our understanding of what the President said, there should be no condition. We also know that the President directed the Minister of Finance to device any means so that the salary withheld be paid latest April 24.“There is no way Mr President could have gathered the Bank Verification Numbers of scattered lecturers within three days. Our members are not on campus for them to fill forms at bursary.“We see the BVN condition as a way of putting a wedge on the way; it is a way of ensuring that the directive is not carried out and our members are not happy with it. The universities have all the information they need to pay our members their withheld salaries.”