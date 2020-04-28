Police Commissioner Hafiz Inuwa, who ordered the arrest of the Muslim cleric, also ordered his men to fish out worshippers who attended last Friday’s Jumaat service at his mosque.Okotie and hundreds of congregants allegedly held last Jumaat service at the Ekakpamre Central Mosque in Ughelli South council, thus violating the prohibition of large gatherings in the state.Inuwa has said, “I have directed for the arrest and prosecution of the Imam. The laws of this country are unambiguous and they apply to all.”