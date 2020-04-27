



Governor Ganduje of Kano State has said the situation in Kano State was becoming terrible by the day as cases of COVID-19 pandemic continue to increase in the state.





This is as the state took samples of fresh 44 persons for testing, while issue of deaths among the elderly has not been settled.





“But as the situation gets serious, we are surely on top of it, but this requires putting up a testing machine in Kano by the federal government.





Governor Ganduje, however, assured that nobody that tested positive was in serious need of a ventilator; hence the situation is still manageable.

He said in order to punish offenders of the current lockdown, they have established ten mobile courts to try anybody found wanting.





Dr Tijjani Hussain, the State Coordinator COVID-19 Rapids Response, explained that the state NCDC centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital was locked down because the place is currently undergoing a 74 hours fumigation exercise.





Tijjani noted that in the last two days, they recorded 44 suspects, bringing the total suspects whose samples were taken to Abuja to 489 with 74 confirmed positives.





Ganduje explained that they usually transport the samples of suspected cases to Abuja which takes almost 7 hours and in most cases, the samples get wasted, forcing them to look for other samples.





Governor Ganduje who commended Kano people for observing the total lockdown said the initiative was the only remedy to stop the pandemic.





“We are appealing to the federal government to as they support Lagos and Ogun States also come to the rescue of Kano State quickly.”





This development came as the state lost so many persons of prominent positions in the state.



