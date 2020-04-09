Former finance minister of Nigeria, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was caught Wednesday spreading fake news.





“Responsible food distribution with social distancing to assist lower income households in the #COVID19 era! A great example from #Rwanda where community workers also distribute food and other necessities door-to-door @PaulKagame”, she tweeted.

The event and photo she cited happened in The Gambia in 2019 during the Ramadan.





“Thanks to those who have drawn my attention to the food distribution picture I tweeted earlier today. A friend sent it to me that it’s from Rwanda. Whether Gambia or Rwanda, the point I want us to focus on is that it is a safe way of handling food distribution”, she wrote.





” But unfortunately, the picture attached to your tweet is fake, didn’t happen in Rwanda, but Gambia, it happened in May, last year, during Ramadan”, wrote Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide.Then, Zulum gave out cash and food to Nigerian refugees in Rann.