



Four days after it recorded its index case of coronavirus, Kano state has confirmed its first death from the disease.





The state ministry of health announced the death in a tweet posted at 11:55pm on Wednesday.

Details of the death were not given but the ministry said there were 21 total cases of COVID-19 in the state.



“Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in Kano State,” the tweet read.

Kano index patient, a former diplomat, has not travelled out of the country recently, but had been to Lagos and Abuja, and also attended a wedding ceremony and a Juma’at prayer last week.





After his case was reported, three other persons were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, and by 10:25 am on April 15, 2020, the state ministry of health recorded five new additional cases. The five cases were said to be “persons closest to the index patient”.





At 11:23 pm on April 15, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) put the total cases in Kano at 16 but the state’s ministry of health put the total figure at 21.



