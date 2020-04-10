Etim Effiong, Nigerian actor and son of Moses Effiong, a retired colonel, has celebrated the presidential pardon granted to his father by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari had on Thursday granted presidential pardon to the retired colonel alongside Ambrose Alli, a former governor of Bendel state, and Anthony Enahoro, a nationalist.





Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, announced that the president also approved amnesty for 2,600 inmates across various custodial centres in the country.





Reacting to the development on his social media page, Etim described his father’s presidential pardon as a divine arrangement considering it is coming 34 years after his conviction.

The actor recounted how his father was convicted over an attempted coup against the Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) government in 1986 and was released in 1993 but was consequently stripped of his benefits as a colonel.





“The colonel is back! In 1986 my father was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for concealment of treason in the Vatsa Coup against the IBB government,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Although he was released in 1993, it wasn’t made official and his rank and entitlements were not restored. Today 34 years later, he has officially received his presidential pardon. #FaithfulGod #Nevergiveup #Jesusisalive.”





The actor’s post comes about the same time Andrew, son of Alli, took to his social media page to appreciate Buhari for the posthumous presidential pardon granted his father.



