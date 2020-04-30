



The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said that 90 percent of COVID-19 patients recover without any intervention.





The D-G said this at the daily media briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 on Wednesday.





He was responding to a question on how the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, recovered within a week after contracting the deadly virus.





Ihekweazu explained that what a Coronavirus patient usually required was support for the body to recover by itself.

According to him, “We should remember that 90 per cent of these patients recover without any intervention.





“So, if you take something and say you recovered and that something is why you recovered, it doesn’t quite add up.





“So, hopefully, there will be some treatment emerging over the next few years but remember that people recover from many viruses; that’s the way it happens.





“There are very few viruses with a cure. Even the ones that have a bad outcome like lassa fever – 20 percent of patients die from it – it still means that 80 percent of patients will recover without any treatment per se.





“What happens is that the body is supported to recover on its own. So, you go to a hospital and for COVID-19, you’re given oxygen. Oxygen is not really a treatment; it’s to keep you alive for long enough for you to recover yourself.





“Many patients are asymptomatic and will recover.





“The only reason we are keeping them in isolation and treatment centres is to prevent transmission to others as much as possible.”



