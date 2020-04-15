This brings the total number of cases in the state to nine.The Kano State Ministry of Health disclosed this on Wednesday.“As at 10:25 am, Wednesday, 15th April 2020, 5 additional cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Kano State,” it tweeted, adding that there has not been any discharge case or death in the state.Other states in the North-West region with COVID-19 cases are Kaduna and Katsina with six and five cases respectively while there is no reported case in Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of 11pm on Tuesday, 14th April, there were 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria while 99 recoveries and 11 deaths have been recorded.