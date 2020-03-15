Sean P. Coley’s memo to White House Press Secretary

US President Donald Trump has tested negative to coronavirus, according to a memo from his doctor late on Saturday.The doctor, Sean P. Conley said he received confirmation that the president’s COVID-19 test was negative, adding that Trump was “symptom free.”The much expected news must have brought much relief to all people around the US President.Anxiety about the US President’s coronavirus status had mounted since Thursday after the press aide of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive.The aide Fabio Wajngarten, and Bolsonaro had dinner on Saturday, with Trump in Florida and even had a photo, standing beside Trump.“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the president remains symptom-free,” Conley said in his memo of 13 March.“I have been in daily contact with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”Because of a U.S. effort to slow the spread of the virus, which disproportionately kills older people, schools have been closed, museums shuttered and many employees have been urged to work from home to practice “social distancing.”The virus has killed more than 50 Americans. It has infected more than 154,000 people worldwide and killed some 5,800 since it emerged in China in December.