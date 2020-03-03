The Presidency has joined in taking preventive measures against the Coronavirus disease by screening all visitors to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.All Aso Rock workers are also screened as they enter the main reception for public access into the offices.Health personnel stationed at the reception check the temperature of visitors and workers upon arrival.The visitors and workers are also given hand sanitisers to disinfect their hands before proceeding into the building.Nigeria has so far recorded only one case of the disease, known as CORVID -19 in Lagos State.However, the country is now on alert, taking all necessary measures to avert a possible spread of the infection.