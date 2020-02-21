Veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has condemned Burna Boy, over the latter’s comment that “nobody paved the way” for him.The 28-year-old ‘Ye’ crooner had caused a stir on social media after he claimed to be the best in the country’s music industry since Fela Kuti, late Afrobeat legend.Burna Boy also claimed that he’s brought Afrobeat genre to the mainstream where it is currently enjoying western recognition.In a chat with TVC, the controversial rapper said Burna Boy stole from Fela, adding that he owes his success to the late Afrobeat legend.“Burna Boy needs to apologize. Fela made it happen for you. You stole from a lot of Fela’s songs to become who you are.You stole from Afrobeats to become who you are even though Fela’s songs are strictly about messages that add value to the lives of people. What is your song all about”?Recall that Seun Kuti aimed what appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at Burna Boy.Seun, the son of the late Afrobeat icon, took to his Instagram page to pour out his mind on music artistes who claim they hit the limelight alone without help.He revealed how his record label tried to “silence” him to the extent that they “secretly decided” to not submit ‘Black Times’, his 2017 album, for the Academy Awards.“That one time I played penalty straight to throwing but I made history. First to miss a Grammy performance, who else can say that? It’s not easy to be chosen it’s even harder to miss it,” he wrote.“Now seriously, I took my self to this nomination on the shoulder of the great African artistes who came before me, many of them in my very own band. I had no support.“Today, I can confidently tell the world that my record label, after telling me they did, secretly decided not to enter my album. The Grammys reached out to me themselves after the entry period had closed.“They said they wanted to know why I have never entered my albums and especially the Black Times album I had just put out ’cause they loved it and thought it should be entered!“Surprise was an understatement. I couldn’t believe what I was reading! The rest they say is history!“Those that have all the support from corporations, especially the people who, because I fight for them, even my record company tried to silence me, they say they do it alone. I just have to smile!”