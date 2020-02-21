



Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says he is confident that troops in the north-east will end Boko Haram insurgency soon.





In a statement issued by Sagir Musa, army spokesman, on Friday, Buratai also reminded the troops that they have done it before, and that “they will do it again without any foreign troops around”.





According to the statement, Buratai said this in letter to congratulate the theatre commander, sector commanders, super camps commanders, commanding officers, as well as the officers and soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole for their gallantry.





In the letter, the army chief hailed the troops and their commanders for the display of courage and patriotism that led to the decimation of the leadership and ranks of Boko Haram insurgents and their affiliate ISWAP in various parts of the theatre.





He asked them to continue to dominate the theatre and maintain high standards of professionalism.





He also asked them never to allow the insurgents any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continue to discharge their legitimate duties.





Buratai said he has foreseen that with the renewed zeal, it is just matter of days to end the menace of Boko Haram insurgents.





He said his confidence in total victory has further been rekindled by the determination of the troops on the ground.





“I am more confident now than ever before with your current robust posture that you will end the BHT/ISWAP menace in no distance time,” he said.



