The World Health Organisation has said the number of new cases of coronavirus, recorded outside China has surpassed those within China for the first time within 24 hours.
The Chinese government quoted WHO as saying that in a span of 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, coronavirus cases were announced in Nigeria, Denmark, Romania, Norway, Georgia, North Macedonia and Greece. And outside Europe, Algeria, Brazil and Pakistan also reported their first infections on Wednesday.
China in its statement on Thursday said the Brazilian case marked the arrival of the virus in Latin America, which brings the number of infected people to more than 80,000 globally in about 40 countries.
It said, “The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 470 and 12 deaths have been reported at the time of writing. The worst-affected areas are in the industrial north of the country, Lombardy, the region around Milan, and Veneto near Venice.”
