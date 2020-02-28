



The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.





The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement around 1.40 am on Friday said the government had reported it to the Federal Ministry of Health.





“The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the outbreak in China in January 2020.





“The case is an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on the 25th of February from Milan, Italy, for a brief business visit.





“He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” the statement read partly.”





The commissioner said the state government through the Lagos State Ministry of Health, had put measures in place to ensure that any outbreak in the state was controlled and contained quickly in collaboration with the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group, led by the NCDC.





“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.





“I wish to assure all Lagosians and Nigerians that we have been strengthening our preparedness since the first confirmation of cases in China. We will use all the resources made available by the state government and the Federal Government to respond to this case.





“We are working to identify all the contacts of the patient since he arrived in Nigeria. Please, be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only a mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly the elderly and persons with other underlying chronic illnesses. All Lagosians should take care of their health and maintain hand and respiratory hygiene to protect themselves and others, including their own families, following these precautions:









“Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.





“Maintain at least 1 & half metres (5 feet) distance between you and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.





“People coughing persistently or sneezing should stay indoors or keep a social distance, but not mix with a crowd.





“Ensure that you and people around you follow good respiratory hygiene by covering mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing. You can also sneeze or cough into your sleeve at the bent elbow. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.





“Stay indoors if you feel unwell with symptoms, such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Please call Lagos State Emergency hotlines 08023169485 or 08033565529 or 08052817243 which are available day and night.





“Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19 through official channels on TV and Radio, the Social Media, including the Lagos State Ministry of Health, NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.



