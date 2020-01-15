Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the Supreme Court’s judgment sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor as nonsense.The Supreme Court had on Tuesday voided the election of Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State and announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the election.Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Muhammad led a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court to sack Ihedioha.The judgment was unanimous as the judges held that Uzodinma won the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn and directed that a fresh certificate of return be issued to Uzodinma.Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said he could not imagine a candidate who came fourth being declared winner of the Imo State election.He said the apex court had a lot of explanation to do as the people of Imo did not deserve the nonsense judgment.“Would someone please explain to me how a candidate that came 4th in the election suddenly became the winner? The Supreme Court has a lot of explaining to do! The people of Imo did not deserve this nonsense,” he tweeted.