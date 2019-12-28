/ / UPDATED: Banker, 3 others arrested, one killed in aborted Abuja bank robbery

View this post on Instagram
Banker, others arrested, one killed in failed Abuja bank robbery . . The FCT Police Command has foiled an attempted robbery at a First Bank PLC branch in Mpape, Abuja. . . The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed that normalcy has been restored in the area after four of the suspects were arrested and one of them gunned down. . . The CP, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that one of those arrested was a staff of the bank, who was acting as an insider for the four others.
The standoff between the policeand some bandits who attempted to rob a First Bank branch in Mpape Abuja isover.
The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from the FCT Police Command, after one of them had been killed.
More startling is that among the four suspects arrested was a banker, a staff of the bank.
The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf told reporters that normalcy has been restored.
The CP, Bala Ciroma, confirmed the arrest of the bank staff , who was acted as an insider for the four suspects.
