/ / UPDATED: Banker, 3 others arrested, one killed in aborted Abuja bank robbery
4:05 PM


The standoff between the policeand some bandits who attempted to rob a First Bank branch in Mpape Abuja isover.

The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from the FCT Police Command, after one of them had been killed.

More startling is that among the four suspects arrested was a banker, a staff of the bank.


The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf told reporters that normalcy has been restored.

The CP, Bala Ciroma, confirmed the arrest of the bank staff , who was acted as an insider for the four suspects.


