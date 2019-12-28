/ / BREAKING: Robbers trapped in First Bank Abuja as soldiers, police arrive (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram
Just In: Armed robbers trapped inside Abuja bank . . A First Bank of Nigeria branch in the Mpape, Abuja, is currently under attack by suspected armed robbers. . . According to reports, the place has been surrounded by policemen while the armed men are inside the bank. It was gathered that the bank was attacked by three armed men on Saturday morning.
