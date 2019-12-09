Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Ige Adams, has described the re-arrest of the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, shortly after his purported release as a national tragedy, saying the situation that played out at the court had only indicated that Nigeria had lost its drift as a democratic nation.Speaking at the weekend in Lagos, Aare Adams, insisted that the situation in the country had only justified that the rule of law was gradually dying, while the federal government remained helpless.He said: “With what happened at the court, it reminded me of the dark era of the military,but ironically, the present government under President Muhammadu Buhari is likening to the military junta of the late Sanni Abacha, where the military brigande held sway for years.“I have been watching events as they unfold, but I am saddened that the event that transpired in the court was a testimony that Nigeria still has a long way to go. The Department of State Services (DSS) failed to respect the rule of law and it was a sad reminder of the military era.“This is not the democracy we fought for between 1993 and 1998. I remembered vividly as activists and pro-democracy groups, we put our lives on the line to ensure that our dreams for this democracy become a reality. Now, democracy is here, but we have lost touch with the ideals of a democratic setting as it is practised in other climes.