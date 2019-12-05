Afro-beat musician, Femi Kuti has mourned the demise of Bose, wife of Beko Ransome-Kuti, late human rights activist, who passed away, aged 74.It was gathered that she endured complications following brain surgery and then died on Tuesday night at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.Her death has generated tributes across social media with Femi, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, also taking to his Twitter page to mourn her exit.“RIP Aunty Bose,” he wrote.Bose was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Boselli Ventures Limited situated in Anthony area of LagosBeko, her husband, had passed away on February 10, 2006 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, from complications of lung cancer.He died at 65, after living an impactful life in the medical profession as well as championing human rights.Beko is a brother to Fela and father to Enitan Ransome-Kuti, a personnel of the country’s army and former commander of the multi-national joint task force (MNJTF).