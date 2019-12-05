



Peter Kekemeke, judge of a federal capital territory (FCT) high court sitting in Nyanya, Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to hear all the cases scheduled to come up before his him due to power outage.





The case list contained at least 11 matters which were slated for fresh hearing, continuation of hearing and final ruling.





Litigants, including lawyers and witnesses, were seated in the courtroom as early as 8:30am, waiting for the court to commence by 9am.





But Kekemeke made his way into the courtroom which was in darkness a few minutes past 9.

Shortly after his arrival, he announced that there would be no proceeding for the day because of power outage.





“Gentlemen, it appears we will not be able to sit today. I am informed by my staff that there is no electricity because there is an issue with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC),” he said.





“Besides, there is no diesel to run the generator. It is obvious we have to take a date and come back when electricity supply has been resolved.”





Many lawyers expressed their disappointment over the issue and blamed the management of the FCT judiciary for displaying an act of negligence.





Some of the lawyers said they travelled from outside jurisdiction and have paid for accommodations to enable them attend trial.



