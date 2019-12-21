Following the signing into law by the President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, the National Youth Service Corps members across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory will soon receive the new minimum wage.The Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim revealed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch “C” Stream II orientation course for corps members deployed in Nasarawa State. The ceremony held at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC permanent orientation camp in Keffi.He said, “The new minimum wage is captured in the 2020 budget and thank God President Muhammadu Buhari signed it into law yesterday and as soon as the implementation commences, corps members across the 36 states of the federation, including Federal Capital Territory, would start benefit from it.”He said the Federal Government was also committed to the security and welfare of the corps members, saying the scheme had also entered into partnership with security agencies not to post any of them to places with security challenges.He warned that any corps members that embarked on unapproved journey would be sanctioned.Earlier, the Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule, warned corps members posted to the state to shun any form of social vices such as prostitution, drug abuse, and theft, among others, that would dent their images.