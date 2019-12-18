The Supreme Court has affirmed Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State.It was gathered that Justice Paul Galinje delivered the unanimous judgment on Wednesday.Justice Paul Galinje held that the reliefs sought by the appellant do not fall within the ambit of the schedule of the electoral act and that prayers sort before the court in an election matter are jurisdictional and must fall within the reliefs allowed by the law in section 138 of the electoral act.Details shortly…