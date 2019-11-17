A collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi state on Sunday presented a N50,000 bribe politicians allegedly offered to a presiding officer in Igalamela-Odolu local government area of the state during Saturday’s election.
There was widespread financial inducement by politicians during the election.
The collation officer presented the money at the INEC headquarters in the state while submitting the result of the local government he coordinated.
More to follow…
