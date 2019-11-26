Azubuike Michael Egwu, Nigerian actor and movie producer better known as Zubby Michael, has been appointed as a special advisor on media to Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra State.





The talented Nollywood star took to his social media page to break the good news on Monday.







“Duty calls #SAonmedia #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup“ he wrote, accompanied with a photo of himself holding what appears to be his appointment letter.

The actor and entrepreneur is famous among Nigerian movie lovers for playing criminal, villain and hit man roles in Nollywood films.





Following his appointment, Michael has joined the league of Nollywood stars who once held political offices, such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Desmond Eliot, Femi Adebayo and Ini Edo.