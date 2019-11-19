



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president to Goodluck Jonathan has given reasons he has been silent on the outcome of Kogi election.





Omokri on Monday announced that his silence was as a result of the attitude of Nigerians towards him and the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode and Dino Melaye.





Describing Nigerians as being ungrateful, the former presidential spokesman further announced that henceforth he will stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari government and concentrate on evangelism.





According to him, Nigerians deserved the Buhari-led government.

Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “Some say I am not speaking on Kogi elections. I‘ve tried. I sponsored buses for democracy to ferry Nigerians to vote. I fed them, I have talked and done.





“It‘s now time for me to accept that Nigerians deserve the government they have. Let me focus on evangelism.





“Do you now see why I have given up? I‘m one of the few who went into government without stealing, yet the same Nigerians I am fighting for will accuse me of stealing.





“The same Nigerians accuse me of making money from Free Leah Saribu. Now, the latest one: I’m being paid by Apple.





“I once thought General Buhari and APC were Nigeria’s problem. In deciding to wash my hands off Nigerian politics, I concluded that we ourselves are the problem. Christ already died for Nigerians, I would not join him to die, I will follow Him and live!





“If Nigerians are grateful people, many people will be willing to die for Nigeria but suppose Femi Fani-Kayode and I are arrested today, who will put their property and money at risk to bail us out the way both of us have put our lives and liberty at risk for Nigeria?





“Fourth and final- Nnamdi Kanu fought for Biafra, and Biafrans appreciate him. If you fight for Nigeria, will Nigerians appreciate you?





“Ask GEJ, Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani. General Buhari, Yahaya Bello and El-rufai are looking at them and me and laughing. Would you blame them?”