



The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says Ola Oyeshina, one of its officials attacked by hoodlums has died.





In a statement on Saturday, Olajide Oduyoye, LASTMA general manager, said the incident happened about 5pm on Friday while the officer was on duty around Iganmu-Sifax axis of Apapa.





He said the official, who was hit with a large stone, slipped into a coma and was transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where he died on Saturday morning.





Oduyoye condemned the attacks on officers of the agency in the course of carrying out their duties.





The LASTMA chief said the perpetrators will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.





“He was immediately rushed to Area “B” police station along with two of the people that attacked him. ACP Bayo Sulaimon thereafter ordered the detention of the two (2) attackers that were arrested while a letter of medical referral was issued for the victims attention at the hospital,” he said.





“LASTMA was established to manage and control traffic in order to reduce the people’s travel time on our roads, increase economic growth through increased productivity and ensure the populace safety and security.





“A situation where road users will now turn against any government official in order not to answer the consequences of breaking the law is unacceptable and would not be condoned henceforth.”