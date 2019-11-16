Results of the governorship election in Kogi State have started coming in from different polling units in the 21 Local Government Areas in the State.





Candidates of over 20 political parties are jostling for the seat of the State number one citizen.





However, many would expect either the incumbent governor, Yahaha Bello or Musa Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge as the winner.





Here are results being announced by INEC officials in polling units:





PU : 01 Ward : 07