Results of the governorship election in Kogi State have started coming in from different polling units in the 21 Local Government Areas in the State.
Candidates of over 20 political parties are jostling for the seat of the State number one citizen.
However, many would expect either the incumbent governor, Yahaha Bello or Musa Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge as the winner.
Here are results being announced by INEC officials in polling units:
LG : Yagba east
Senatorial District : Kogi West
POLLING UNIT RESULTS
Makutu (1)
SENATORIAL :
APC : 103
PDP : 232
GUBERNATORIAL :
APC : 98
PDP : 223
ANKPA LG Ankpa Township Opulegba, beside roundabout
PU 001
Governorship Election Result
PDP – 318
APC – 94
PPN – 3
SDP- 5
APM – 1
NCP – 1
ADC 1
PU : 07
Ward : 03(Odo Ere/Oke Ere)
LG : Yagba West
Senatorial District : Kogi West
Kogi State
POLLING UNIT RESULTS
Obayagba (07)
SENATORIAL :
APC : 54
PDP : 79
GUBERNATORIAL :
APC : 50
PDP : 91
Open space II, Ileteju, Ogori. PU 002. Ogori/Magongo.
Total votes: 139
Invalid Votes: 0
APC: 98
PDP: 37
SDP: 3
ADP: 1
Polling unit 002 Orokere Police Station Frontage, Mopamuro LGA.
Governorship Election Results.
APC: 33
PDP: 117
SDP: 2
SENATORIAL ELECTION RESULT.
APC: 30
NEPP: 2
PDP : 120
PU : 03
Ward : 03(Odo Ere/Oke Ere)
LG : Yagba West
Senatorial District : Kogi West
Kogi State
POLLING UNIT RESULTS
Oja Ope (03)
SENATORIAL :
APC : 74
PDP : 109
GUBERNATORIAL :
APC : 79
PDP : 108
PU12; Ward 1, Bassa LGA
Gubernatorial Result
SDP:3
ADC:2
PPP:1
PRP: 1
PPN: 2
ANRP:2
AAC: 2
AD: 1
UDP: 1
APGA:1
APC:74
PDP:141
INVALID: 13
Total no of registered voters:471
PU 001, Takete Mopamuro LGA.
Governorship Election Results.
APC: 81
PDP: 85
SDP: 3
ADC: 1
AD: 1
SENATORIAL ELECTION RESULTS.
APC: 84
PDP : 85
SDP: 2
AD: 1
VOID : 1
Ward 10, PU 003 – Nagazi Farm centre. Adavi local govt, Kogi state.
YDP: 1
APC: 452
PDP 1
APGA 1
Orokere Bus stop Area, Mopamuro LGA.
APC : 23
PDP : 146
SDP: 1
Election Result
ANKPA LG Ankpa Suburb I
Islamic Primary School PU 004
Invalid votes – 9
Accredited Votes 401
PDP – 336
APC – 45
SDP – 2
PPN – 1
NCP – 2
ADC- 1
OKENE LG
WARD: 10
UNIT 008
APC: 248
SDP 01
LGEA/RCM Sch. Obinoyin II. PU 008. Ogori/Magongo LGA.
Total Votes: 118
Rejected Votes: 4
APC: 57
PDP: 43
SDP: 13
NCP: 1
Adavi LG
WARD: 02
POLLING UNIT 001
APC: 91
SDP 1
PDP: 1
AJAOKUTA LGA, GANAJA PU 017
Apc 252
PDP 86
Sdp 2
ADP 1
Open space – Obinoyin-Magongo IV. 006. Ogori/Magongo LGA.
Total votes: 68
Invalid Votes: 3
Valid votes: 65
SDP: 1
PDP: 18
APC: 46
KOGI, Owolli APA
PU 002
Idah LG
PDP 211
APC 88
SDP 1
LGEA/RCM Sch, Obinoyin. PU 004. Obinoyin. Ogori/Magongo LGA.
Total votes: 72
Invalid Votes: 1
APC: 41
PDP: 21
SDP: 8
ANRP: 1
Gov. Bello wins in Natasha Akpoti’s PU 019, Ward 01, Obeiba/Ihima, Okehi LG
APC: 78
SDP: 76
Open space III. PU 003. Obinoyin. OGORI MAGONGO.
Total: 131
Invalid Votes: 9
Valid votes: 122
SDP: 7
PDP: 24
APC: 91
2:14pm. Open space IV. Obinoyin. Ogori/Magongo LGA
Total votes: 81
Rejected: 1
SDP: 3
PDP: 18
APC: 59
PU 003, Ward 3, Bassa LGA
Total no of registered voters: 615
ANRP: 1
ADC: 1
SDP: 9
PDP: 88
APC: 178
Invalid 2
Rejected 1.
Ward 06, PU 002, Idah LG.
Total number of voters – 516
Invalid – 8
SDP – 2
APC – 25
PDP – 187
Edward Onoja, deputy governorship candidate of APC, wins polling unit
PU13, Ward 3 Omonyoku-Odidoko, Ogugu LGA
APC: 934
PDP: 0
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.