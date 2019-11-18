The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday said the conduct and outcome of the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States have destroyed the hope Nigerians had in democratic practice.The party stated that Nigerians and the entire world watched in horror as the All Progressives Congress-led government trampled the nation’s democracy under foot with an utmost impunity that can only be obtainable in Hitler’s Germany and Samuel Doe’s Liberia, where the lives and rights of citizens meant nothing to suppressive power mongers.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement also said citizens agonised as APC-controlled security forces allegedly aided armed hoodlums to invade polling centres, shoot and kill innocent citizens.He also alleged that the thugs also carted ballot boxes, stuffed them with already thumb printed ballot papers allegedly in favour of APC.He further alleged that, after the results were allegedly allocated to the APC and handed over to an alleged compromised Independent National Electoral Commission to announce against the will of the people.