



Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, says Femi Otedola, entrepreneur, has done what northern billionaires failed to do.





On Sunday, Otedola made a donation of N5 billion naira to Save the Children, a UK-based charity, to support the organisation’s intervention in the north-east.





Arguably the largest individual donation to charity in Nigeria’s history, Otedola made the donation to the organisation, through Cuppy Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by his daughter, Florence Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy).





DJ Cuppy is a board ambassador for Save the Children and a member of the organisation’s Africa advisory board.





Reacting via Twitter, Omokri said northern billionaires would rather display their wealth in the midst of poverty instead of helping the poor in their region.





“Where are the Ndimis, Mai Deribes? They are in private jets marrying President’s children,” he tweeted.





“Displaying wealth while surrounded by poverty. It took a Good Samaritan stranger to do what the Northeast natives failed to do!”





Otedola has in the past donated to good causes.





He recently made life-saving interventions by footing the medical bills of Christian Chukwu, former coach of Super Eagles; Peter Fregene, former international goalkeeper; Majek Fashek, celebrated Reggae artiste as well as Sadiq Daba and Victor Olaotan, veteran actors.