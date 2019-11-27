



Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Kogi West Senatorial rerun election, has given the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conditions for the conduct of the supplementary poll.





In a fresh petition submitted to the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday, Melaye called for the inclusion of the omitted areas earlier highlighted in the exercise.





The petition was, however, received by Jafaru Leko on behalf of INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yukubu.





Melaye will on Saturday slug it out with Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, following the cancellation of the November 16 election.

INEC had scheduled a rerun due to inconclusive rerun senatorial election, and a rerun of House of Representative poll of Ajaokuta federal constituency, for Saturday.





However, the sacked lawmaker stated that the data released by the commission for the conduct of the supplementary election did not reflect the total number of units affected by the pervasive malpractices and irregularities.





The petition reads in part, “The re-run notice issued by INEC covering the entire seven local government areas in Kogi West Senatorial District as well as the details contained in this petition, further amplify the pervasiveness of malpractices and irregularities that marred the conduct of November 16, 2019 election.





“However, in order to partially remedy this fundamental flaw, I request for the inclusion of the omitted areas earlier highlighted in the supplementary poll.





“The most charitable conclusion is that INEC failed to exercise the requisite diligence before rolling out the details of the proposed supplementary election.”