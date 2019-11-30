



There appears to be no redemption, no comeback for Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi West district rerun as he has been electorally spanked by his opponent, Senator Smart Adeyemi.





The opponent that Melaye once characterised as his ‘political wife’ continued with his winning momentum as many results from the 53 polling units streamed in.





PDP won only in 2 units, while Adeyemi won in 24, out of the units, where results were declared.





Melaye, however, in a tweet, described the results as ‘magic figures’, claiming that he has been the preferred candidate of voters.

Here are some of the unofficial results from the 53 polling units:





Unguwan Pawa Polling Unit 005 Ward “D” lokoja.





Apc – 229

PDP – 100





Ward D Results Lokoja





Rimi polling unit

APC 224

PDP 177





Anguwan Kura polling unit

APC 349

PDP 86





Inuwa Dagana polling unit

APC 229

PDP 100





Inuwa Lange polling unit

APC 446

PDP 79





Madabo polling unit

APC 432

PDP 86





Yaragi polling unit

APC 143

PDP 67.





Obatedo ward 02 Oke Egbe-

APC 165

PDP 22





Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward. Okedayo quarters ogidi open space .

APC 120

PDP 15.





Mopamuro LGA Ward 08

No of accredited 231

Apc 224

PDP 05

DPC 01

Rejected 01





Itedo Irunda unit 007, Ward 09





PDP 23

APC 322





Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward. Okedayo quarters ogidi open space .

APC 120

PDP 15.





Odolu Ward… *Fehinti Oluwa Qtrs Unit 005.*

1. APC – 330

2. PDP – 04

3. Void – 2





Odolu Ward… *St Andrew School Unit 002.*

1. APC – 225

2. PDP – 47

3. ADC – 1

4. Void – 5





Odolu Ward… *Sanco Unit 003.*

1. APC – 171

2. PDP – 27

3. Void – 3





St Barnabas

APC 231

PDP 50

Void 12





Maternity

APC 109

PDP 73





GRA

PDP 26

APC 72





TOWN HALL

PDP 98

APC 48





DEMONSTRATION

PDP 66

APC 93





POST OFFICE

PDP 55

APC 78





OLD WELFARE

PDP. 56

APC 41





ABU

PDP 35

APC 56





Oke Adeye

PDP 77

APC 56





PALACE

PDP. 53

APC: 133





Total Result

PDP. 203

APC 284