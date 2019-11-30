There appears to be no redemption, no comeback for Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi West district rerun as he has been electorally spanked by his opponent, Senator Smart Adeyemi.
The opponent that Melaye once characterised as his ‘political wife’ continued with his winning momentum as many results from the 53 polling units streamed in.
PDP won only in 2 units, while Adeyemi won in 24, out of the units, where results were declared.
Melaye, however, in a tweet, described the results as ‘magic figures’, claiming that he has been the preferred candidate of voters.
Here are some of the unofficial results from the 53 polling units:
Unguwan Pawa Polling Unit 005 Ward “D” lokoja.
Apc – 229
PDP – 100
Ward D Results Lokoja
Rimi polling unit
APC 224
PDP 177
Anguwan Kura polling unit
APC 349
PDP 86
Inuwa Dagana polling unit
APC 229
PDP 100
Inuwa Lange polling unit
APC 446
PDP 79
Madabo polling unit
APC 432
PDP 86
Yaragi polling unit
APC 143
PDP 67.
Obatedo ward 02 Oke Egbe-
APC 165
PDP 22
Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward. Okedayo quarters ogidi open space .
APC 120
PDP 15.
Mopamuro LGA Ward 08
No of accredited 231
Apc 224
PDP 05
DPC 01
Rejected 01
Itedo Irunda unit 007, Ward 09
PDP 23
APC 322
Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward. Okedayo quarters ogidi open space .
APC 120
PDP 15.
Odolu Ward… *Fehinti Oluwa Qtrs Unit 005.*
1. APC – 330
2. PDP – 04
3. Void – 2
Odolu Ward… *St Andrew School Unit 002.*
1. APC – 225
2. PDP – 47
3. ADC – 1
4. Void – 5
Odolu Ward… *Sanco Unit 003.*
1. APC – 171
2. PDP – 27
3. Void – 3
St Barnabas
APC 231
PDP 50
Void 12
Maternity
APC 109
PDP 73
GRA
PDP 26
APC 72
TOWN HALL
PDP 98
APC 48
DEMONSTRATION
PDP 66
APC 93
POST OFFICE
PDP 55
APC 78
OLD WELFARE
PDP. 56
APC 41
ABU
PDP 35
APC 56
Oke Adeye
PDP 77
APC 56
PALACE
PDP. 53
APC: 133
Total Result
PDP. 203
APC 284
