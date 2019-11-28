It was learnt that the NYSC last Friday apprehended the student, identified only as Rose, who was a 200-level Journalism undergraduate at a university in Benin Republic.The NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, confirmed the arrest of the student to our correspondent.He said the Benin Republic university wrote to the scheme when its officials discovered her on the social media, posting her photographs in the NYSC uniform in the Zamfara camp.She was undergoing the Batch C Stream 1 orientation course before she was arrested.The DG noted that the student had been brought to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and handed over to officials of the Department of State Services for further investigations.Ibrahim warned that the NYSC would clamp down on fake graduates and certificates, adding that anyone arrested would be handed over for prosecution.The DG said, “The clampdown on fake graduates and certificates is yielding more results. On Friday, one of the universities in Cotonou, Benin Republic saw their 200-level student in the NYSC uniform on the social media. She is supposed to be a 200-level of the university studying journalism.“But she went and purchased a fake certificate from another Benin Republic university and now served in the camp in Zamfara. So, her classmates saw her on the social media and raised the alarm to the university, which then alerted and wrote me.“The university said they recognised the efforts of the scheme in nabbing fake graduates and they were not a party to her fake certificate. So we got her arrested in Zamfara. She was brought to Abuja and we have arranged with the DSS to take her away.”