



Police in Anambra State have declared kinsmen of renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wanted, over a protracted tussle for ownership of a parcel of land.





Ukpo community and Abba in Anambra State have been engaged in a tussle over a disputed parcel of land.





Billionaire oil magnate, Engr Arthur Eze who hails from Ukpo community has been fingered as the hand behind the crisis, while renowned author, Adichie who hails from Abba has accused Eze of working to diminish, intimidate and humiliate his people to appropriate their land.





In press release by the Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday night, SP Haruna Mohammed, the command’s spokesman said a warrant of arrest had been obtained against some Abba indigenes.





The release stated, “We wish to inform the general public that warrants of arrest was obtained by the Police in respect of the following suspects over alleged cases of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause breach of peace at Ukpo in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State.”





The command listed the names of those to be arrested as Pius Nweke, Isaac Nwafor, Engr. Bennett Anekwe, “all males of Abba Community in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.”





The release further stated that, “The Command enjoins the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the aforementioned suspects to contact the nearest Police Station/formations or call the Police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action, please.”

