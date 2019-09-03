



The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) has advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to put all options on the table in dealing with the unending xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.





The organization in a statement on Tuesday signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, O’Seun John, condemned the targeted harassment, killings and destruction of Nigerian business in South Africa allegedly aided by the South African government.





According to the statement, “We have taken time to study various reports of the xenophobic attacks against nationals of African countries and India in South Africa and we have come to the conclusion that these attacks are not only intentional and unprovoked but that they are being carried out with tactical approval of the South African government.





“In any country around the world, the deliberate targeting of citizens of another country and killing of same is a concise invitation to war.

“We implore the Nigerian Government to take off the kid-gloves and stand firm to protect its citizens and the pride of the country.





“The Nigerian Government should as a matter of urgency begin the process of nationalizing all assets and businesses of South African interest in the country.





“Furthermore, the Federal Government should convey an emergency meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to consider all available military options and break all diplomatic ties with South Africa.





“In the interim, the government should start an emergency evacuation process of all Nigerians and assets in South Africa, recall the Nigerian Ambassador to the country and send the South African diplomats in Nigeria back home.





“This time, it is important Nigeria is decisive and firm with its decision. It must not only be known to bite but be seen to bite as well.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday