



President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to the implementation of the new minimum wage for the Nigerians civil servants.





The president made the statement on Thursday, September 12, when the leaders of Trade Union Congress (TUC) paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja.





He told the labour leaders that his administration was ready to pay the new minimum wage in order to make life bearable for the workers.





It would be recalled that after months the president signed the minimum wage bill into law, the federal government is yet to fully implement the minimum wage across all categories of workers.

In his remarks, the president said: "We introduced the largest social investment program in Sub-Sahara Africa. These programmes and many more successfully lifted Nigeria out of recession, I want to assure you all that the Nigerian government remain committed to paying the new minimum wage.





"During our first term, we secured the nation’s territorial integrity and continue to protect the lives and properties of our citizens. We introduced various economic stimulus packages that support businesses and traders at all levels, promoted backward integration programmes especially in the agricultural sector to enhance our food security while creating jobs.





"We embarked on the most ambitious infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects this country has seen in decades. We also introduced the largest Social Investment Program in Sub-Saharan Africa."

