



US rapper, Kanye West has been named the highest-paid hip-hop act of 2019 in a list compiled by global entrepreneurship magazine, Forbes.





The 42-year-old mogul earned a pre-tax income of $150 million in the year under review, the majority of which comes from his Yeezy empire, a partnership venture with a popular footwear giant.





For the first time, Kanye West out-earned his close ally, Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z, who ranks second on this year’s list with $81 million.





Drake, who amassed a fortune with his chart-topping album ‘Scorpion’, rounds out the top three with $75 million, while Diddy takes the number four spot ($70 million), following his deal with Diageo’s Ciroc vodka.

The ladies are also holding it down. Nicki Minaj places number 12 with $29 million, while Cardi B is on her heels at number 13 with $28 million.





The top 20 acts in hip-hop earned a combined $860 million, up 33 per cent from $648 million last year.





Forbes’ Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts of 2019





1. Kanye West – $150 million





2. Jay-Z – $81 million





3. Drake – $75 million





4. Diddy – $70 million





5. Travis Scott – $58 million





6. Eminem – $50 million





7. DJ Khaled – $40 million





8. Kendrick Lamar – $38.5 million





9. Migos – $36 million





10. Childish Gambino – $35 million





11. J. Cole – $31 million





12. Nicki Minaj – $29 million





13. Cardi B – $28 million





14. Swizz Beatz – $23 million





15. Meek Mill – $21 million





16. Birdman – $20 million





17. Future – $19.5 million





18. Nas – $19 million





19. Wiz Khalifa – $18.5 million





20. Pitbull – $18 million

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday