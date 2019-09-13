Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz (the Bahd Guy) has been unveiled alongside other international artistes as nominees for the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.The 28-year-old rapper was selected in a new category BET launched to honour artists from around the world.Falz will contend with artistes from Africa, Europe and Canada for the new Best International Flow.This year’s nominee list, which was released Thursday by Billboard sees Cardi B leading the pack with 10 nominations.Following closely are DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J.Cole with an astonishing 8 nominations each.Drake, who led the 2018 nominations, falls to third most nominations this year with 7 nods.The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 pm EST on BET internationally and BET Africa on Oct. 9.Check out the full list of the nominations below.21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. ColeCardi B – “Money”City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi BDaBaby – “Suge”Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. DrakeTravis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. DrakeCardi BDaBabyDrakeMegan Thee StallionThe CartersTravis ScottTravis Scott – AstroworldMeek Mill – ChampionshipsLizzo – Cuz I Love YouDJ Khaled – Father of AsahdTyler, The Creator – IgorDreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3Benny BoomBruno Mars, Florent DechardCalmaticDave MeyersEif RiveraTravis Scott2 ChainzDrakeColeMeek MillNipsey HussleYBN CordaeCardi BDJ KhaledDrakeColeMegan Thee StallionNipsey HussleDJ KhaledLondon On Da trackMetro Boomin’MustardSwizz BeatzTay Keith21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please MeDJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)BluefaceDaBabyLil Nas XMegan Thee StallionRoddy RicchYBN CordaeJack Harlow – LooseKevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3Megan Thee Stallion – FeverRoddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets IIWiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. ColeDJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John LegendCole – “Middle Child”Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy ElliottYoungboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin GatesChase BDJ DramaDJ EnvyDJ EscoDJ KhaledMustardCardi BDJ KhaledFrench MontanaMeek MillRick RossTravis ScottAll Hip-HopComplexHotNewHipHopThe Shade RoomWorldStarXXLCardi BDJ KhaledJay-ZNipsey HussleRick RossTravis ScottFalz (Nigeria)Ghetts (U.K.)Kalash (France)Lil Simz (U.K.)Nasty C (South Africa)Sarkodie (Ghana)Tory Lanez (Canada)