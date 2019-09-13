Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz (the Bahd Guy) has been unveiled alongside other international artistes as nominees for the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
The 28-year-old rapper was selected in a new category BET launched to honour artists from around the world.
Falz will contend with artistes from Africa, Europe and Canada for the new Best International Flow.
This year’s nominee list, which was released Thursday by Billboard sees Cardi B leading the pack with 10 nominations.
Following closely are DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J.Cole with an astonishing 8 nominations each.
Drake, who led the 2018 nominations, falls to third most nominations this year with 7 nods.
The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 pm EST on BET internationally and BET Africa on Oct. 9.
Check out the full list of the nominations below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B – “Money”
City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi B
DaBaby – “Suge”
Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. Drake
Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Meek Mill – Championships
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd
Tyler, The Creator – Igor
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
2 Chainz
Drake
Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
London On Da track
Metro Boomin’
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collab, Duo or Group
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”
Single of the Year
“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)
“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)
“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)
“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Blueface
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape
Jack Harlow – Loose
Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever
Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)
Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)
Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)
Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)
Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)
Impact Track
21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole
DJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Cole – “Middle Child”
Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”
Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliott
Youngboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
DJ of the Year
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
All Hip-Hop
Complex
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best International Flow
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (U.K.)
Kalash (France)
Lil Simz (U.K.)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Tory Lanez (Canada)
