



Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), has warned personnel of the service against corruption.





Ali gave the warning on Saturday when he visited border posts in Cross River state alongside Mohammed Babandede, comptroller-general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).





Addressing officers of the two agencies after the visit, Ali warned against cutting corners, saying the days of illegality in the services are over.





He said the NCS has been repositioned for better and effective service delivery for the growth of the country.

“It’s high time you committed yourselves to the service. If you cut corners, you will find yourself in jail,” NAN quoted him as saying.





“We will not only dismiss you from service, we will prosecute you; that is the only way to punish the bad eggs. When you compromise, be ready to pay for it.





“Dear colleagues, times have changed and we must change accordingly. I urge you to be more dedicated in service and anything you merit will come to you.





“It is time to serve Nigeria with all our strength. I want you all to see your uniform as a great honour and a call for excellent service.”





Speaking, Babandede warned the personnel against sacrificing the future of the country for monetary values.





He said: “Your small local activities can affect the whole country. I want to charge you all to be upright for the growth and development of the country.”





“We will continue to reward hard work and efficient service delivery. I want to assure you that we are with you always.”





The two security chiefs visited Cross River weeks after TheCable reported how prohibited goods were being smuggled from Cameroon through the border in the state.





The report detailed the ways smugglers employ to move in banned items into the country.





About 70 percent of the 500 million illegal arms smuggled into West Africa are said to end up in Nigeria while goods worth N7 trillion are smuggled into the country annually, according to the senate.

