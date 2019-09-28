Internet was agog yesterday after the most controversial housemate of the Big Brother Naija season 4, Tacha was disqualified for physical violence during a fight with fellow housemate, Mercy.





This move has gotten so many reactions from different celebrities all over Nigeria.





The latest being that of self-acclaimed Nigerian Male-Barbie, Bobrisky, who is a staunch supporter of the ‘Tacha Movement’. He has promised to give her the sum of ‘1,000,000’ to Tacha before Monday.

He wrote; My love I don’t have all the world to give you yet !!!! But trust me I will soon cos I love you. For now you will get alert of 1,000,000 on Monday ASAP from me. Let me not promise to do more but in the nearest future I promise to do more. Love you girl





This is coming barely hours after Jaruma Empire also promised to gift Tacha the sum of 50 Million Naira (Read here

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday