Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand

.Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us.Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds

Watch the video she posted below

The entrepreneur said she only took out time to analyze the whole situation, and now she’s ready to put all her weight behind Tacha, by supporting her with N50 million to expand her business @everythingtacha which she continuously talked about while she was in the house.The new mum who is in Dubai tending to her set of Twins, posted a video showing wads of UAE currency, Dirham, and wrote: