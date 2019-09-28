Recall that Tacha was on Friday night disqualified from the Big Brother Naija TV reality show for physically attacking a fellow housemate, Mercy.
Begging Nigerians to let Tacha heal, the proprietor of Jaruma Empire who has crowned herself as Tacha’s god-mother released a statement to debunk claims that she has abandoned the disqualified housemate.
The entrepreneur said she only took out time to analyze the whole situation, and now she’s ready to put all her weight behind Tacha, by supporting her with N50 million to expand her business @everythingtacha which she continuously talked about while she was in the house.
#Video........ Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home ❤️ U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand ❤️ . Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us . Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds 🙏
